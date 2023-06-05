GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A road in Glens Falls is set to close for road work later this week. Sections of Bay Street and Webster Avenue are set to be closed on Wednesday, June 7, from 9 a.m. until around 1 p.m.

A section of Bay Street between its intersections with Lexington Avenue and Fort Amherst Road will be closed, as will Webster Avenue between Bay and Glen Streets. Road work is set to take place at the intersection of Webster Avenue and Bay Street, as the Glens Falls Water & Sewer Department conducts a video exploration of sewer lines.

During the closure, a traffic detour will run from the intersection of Fort Amherst Road and Bay Street to the intersection of Lexington and Bay, as well as from Bay and Webster to Webster and Glen.