WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market is once again running through its roster of specially-themed farmer’s markets. This June, it’s time to enjoy fresh red rhubarb – and find out about new ways to use it.

The 13th annual Rhubarb Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market comes to town on Friday, June 2, from 3-6 p.m. on River Street. The festival features rhubarb stalks and plants, recipes, and sampler plates. Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Ruth Fruda will be on site to hand out information and answer questions about how to grow and cook with rhubarb properly. Crafts and take-and-make kits will be available from Richards Library director Shelby Burkhardt.

Vendors coming to this year’s festival include:

Adirondack Harvest

Baked by Marlene at J. Gallup Farm

Birdy’s Unique Plants & Jewelry

Calico Corner

Cover Your Sass Botique

Dawn’s Delights

For the Love of Rocks

Glens Falls Distillery

High Peaks Distilling/Adirondack Brewery

Juniper Hill Farm

Mac’s Pipes & Accessories

Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm

North Country Microgreens

Northeast Corner Herb Farm

Sugar Mountain Cookies

Trillium Farm

More vendors may still be announced. The festival features music by Mike Grazioso at the gazebo. Visitors have a chance to win $20 in farmers’ market bucks. The market also features kids’ crafts and free coffee.