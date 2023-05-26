WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market is once again running through its roster of specially-themed farmer’s markets. This June, it’s time to enjoy fresh red rhubarb – and find out about new ways to use it.
The 13th annual Rhubarb Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market comes to town on Friday, June 2, from 3-6 p.m. on River Street. The festival features rhubarb stalks and plants, recipes, and sampler plates. Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Ruth Fruda will be on site to hand out information and answer questions about how to grow and cook with rhubarb properly. Crafts and take-and-make kits will be available from Richards Library director Shelby Burkhardt.
Vendors coming to this year’s festival include:
- Adirondack Harvest
- Baked by Marlene at J. Gallup Farm
- Birdy’s Unique Plants & Jewelry
- Calico Corner
- Cover Your Sass Botique
- Dawn’s Delights
- For the Love of Rocks
- Glens Falls Distillery
- High Peaks Distilling/Adirondack Brewery
- Juniper Hill Farm
- Mac’s Pipes & Accessories
- Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm
- North Country Microgreens
- Northeast Corner Herb Farm
- Sugar Mountain Cookies
- Trillium Farm
More vendors may still be announced. The festival features music by Mike Grazioso at the gazebo. Visitors have a chance to win $20 in farmers’ market bucks. The market also features kids’ crafts and free coffee.