GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new show at Charles R. Wood Theater is taking the stage for mental health awareness. A production of “Resilient AF: Rising to the Occasion” comes to the theater this May for National Mental Health Awareness Month.

“Resilient AF,” written, directed and performed by solo artist Kamakshi Hart, includes insight on how to face up to and handle generational trauma, and turn collective pain on community and family levels into compassion for a better future. The show uses tragedy and comedy alike to tell an intimate story about trauma.

The show comes to Glens Falls as part of Mental Health Awareness Month. Hart’s work was invited to the community by the Warren Washington Association for Mental Health, a Hudson Falls-based nonprofit serving those living with mental illness in the region.

“No longer is mental health a scary word. It is a prominent part of life. Mental health is part of an individual’s overall wellness. Let’s take the barriers that surround Mental Health and stomp them into the ground,” the organization said.

“Resilient AF” comes to the Wood Theater on Saturday, May 13, at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $25 per person, or $55 per VIP. The show runs for about 70 minutes, followed by an intermission and a community Q&A session.