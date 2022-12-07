GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former reporter from the Albany Times Union newspaper is making a move from journalism to communications. This week, Behan Communications announced the appointment of Leigh Hornbeck to the company.

Hornbeck has reported and edited at the Times Union for two decades, reporting on development, real estate, politics and education. She is known for her “House of the Week” and “Women at Work” features.

“When I decided it was time for me to leave journalism, I spent a lot of time considering my next step. I am impressed by the quality and depth of the work of the Behan team, and I am happy to embark on a new professional adventure,” Hornbeck said in an announcement on Wednesday.

In Glens Falls, Behan Communications operates relations with a variety of companies of various sizes, including General Electric Co. The company handled communications during GE’s environmental cleanup project along the Hudson River. Behan is also responsible for communications from the Lake George Association, which operates stewardship and conservation efforts around the Lake George basin and watershed.