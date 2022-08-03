WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Office of Emergency Services has released a new tool this week designed to help those living around the county deal with the impacts of storm damage in or outside of their neighborhoods. A new tool is just a QR code scan away.

The Warren County Storm Reporter app is out now for iPhone and Android devices. Developed by Warren County Planning & Community Development, as well as the Office of Emergency Services, the app gives residents an accessible resource for reporting damage encountered as a result of wind, rain or winter storm weather. That information goes directly to the county, and from there to first responder teams, public works departments and federal and state agencies in cases where their assistance is required.

“We believe this website will be a good tool to help us record storm damage to pass on to our local partners as well as state and federal agencies in the event that financial assistance to make repairs is sought,” said Warren County Emergency Services Director Ann Marie Mason. “We thank our colleagues at Warren County Planning & Community Development for working with us to create this new platform.”

The county notes that the app is not a substitute for reporting or seeking a response to emergency situations. County residents should always call 911 in the event of an emergency, including injury, fire, downed power lines and flooding.

“The use of this technology will help our Emergency Services staff keep tabs on where there are storm-related problems in Warren County, to make sure they are addressed as promptly as possible,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Geraghty. “We urge residents to use this application when storms hit our county and damage is noted.”