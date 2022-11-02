GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the corner where Broad Street meets Hudson Avenue, things have been busy. The strip leading up to the intersection is home to a recently-rebuilt Stewart’s Shops location, and a Hudson Headwaters Health Network building that has undergone some long-needed renovations. This week, the work is done at that crowded corner.

On Wednesday, Hudson Headwaters announced the completion of work at its Broad Street Health Center in Glens Falls. The work started a year ago, helped along by grants secured by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. The host of improvements to the center has included new roofing, rebuilt stars and wheelchair ramps to make things as accessible as possible.

“Not a day has gone by where a patient hasn’t commented on how appreciative they are of the transformation,” said Patti Hammond, executive vice president/chief operations officer. “Every renovation has been made with thoughtful consideration to our patients and our community. These enhancements further our mission to provide accessible, high-quality health care for everyone, regardless of income or insurance, while also contributing to Glens Falls’ wider revitalization efforts.”

The newly-reopened center features an expanded waiting area, 13 redone urgent care rooms, a redesigned triage area and new medical treatment and changing rooms. That’s all on the inside. Outside, the new stairs and ramps are illuminated by new lighting and a fresh coat of paint.

Construction was led by Architecture Plus, of Troy. Hudson Headwaters recently invested in updates to HHHN Women’s Health on South Street; West Mountain Family Health in Queensbury; and Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake family health facilities further into the Adirondacks.