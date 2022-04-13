HAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, Ray Energy Corp.’s Hampton facility hosted a special event unveiling a new energy solution available for the first time in New York State. The wholesale propane supplier is introducing a new, renewable way for residents to heat and power their homes.

The company’s renewable propane was announced at an event at the Hampton facility, near Whitehall, on Tuesday. The alternative to traditional propane uses biomass and waste products sourced entirely within the U.S. It’s also free of any fossil fuels.

“Sixty percent of the U.S. electricity supply is generated by coal and natural gas,” said Ray Energy President Ken Ray. “Of that, the production of electricity generates the second-largest share of GHG emissions. We continually look for innovative products and technology solutions that improve energy efficiency, performance, and lower emissions. Renewable propane addresses those issues.”

Despite being made of different materials, the chemical makeup of renewable propane is essentially the same. Ray Energy says that any customers currently receiving propane from the company, no change in hardware will be required in order to use the renewable answer to traditional propane.

The switch can also be a step forward in reducing the environmental impact of electricity. In the event on Tuesday, Ray showed a chart that laid out the environmental impact of several energy sources. Environmental science rates traditional electricity as having a carbon intensity rate of 139. That’s more than half the rate of propane and natural gas, which both clock in at 80.

Although propane burns clean, there’s always further to go if the number is above zero. For renewable propane, the number is between 20.5 and 43.5. To get to the town of Hampton, Ray said, the intensity comes in at about 30.

The materials that come together to create the company’s alternative propane solution come from a variety of sources, including vegetable oils, animal fats and similar materials. In addition to propane, the biorefining of those products can also create renewable autogas, diesel and jet fuel.