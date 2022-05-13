WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Registration has begun for the Warren County Department of Public Works’ next free household hazardous waste collection event. The collection has been scheduled for Saturday, August 13 at the Queensbury Highway Department.

Warren County residents will be able to safely dispose of materials such as antifreeze, pesticides, paints, household cleaners, and fluorescent light bulbs at no cost. New for 2022, latex-based paints will be accepted for disposal at this event through the PaintCare program. In addition, latex and oil-based paints, primer, and stains can now be safely disposed of through PaintCare at select retailers year-round.

The Warren County event collection staff cannot accept munitions, automotive oil, batteries, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, infectious waste, or tires. The August 13 event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Queensbury Highway Department, which is located at 742 Bay Road in Queensbury.

Registration is required. Interested residents can register online, by mail, or in-person at 4028 Main Street, in Warrensburg, or by fax at (518) 623-2772.