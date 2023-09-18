QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six Flags Great Escape Lodge will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday starting at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m. You can make an appointment and learn more about blood donation by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS and using the sponsor keyword SIXFLAGS.

The blood drive will take place inside the Six Flags Great Escape Lodge Mohican Ballroom. Those who donate at this drive will get a free ticket to the theme park to enjoy Oktoberfest or Fright Fest, worth over $69.99. The Great Escape Lodge is located at 89 Six Flags Drive in Queensbury.

According to the American Red Cross, national blood supply has dipped roughly 25% since early August. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood or platelets, and nearly 5,000 units of platelets and 6,500 units of plasma are needed daily in America.