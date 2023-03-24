QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Aviation Mall in Queensbury is set to host a blood drive next Tuesday, to help the American Red Cross of Northeastern New York with blood supply. The drive is set for Tuesday, March 28, from 1-6 p.m. across from Regal Cinema inside the mall.

Through the month of March, the American Red Cross is offering special gifts to donors. Everyone who donates blood in March will be gifted a $10 prepaid Visa card by email, and be entered to win one of five $3,000 Visa gift cards.

All blood types are welcome. Donors can sign up online using sponsor code AVIATIONMALLNY, or by phone call to 1-800-REDCROSS.

Every year, the month of March has some extra importance for the American Red Cross. President Joe Biden has declared the month as Red Cross Month, a proclamation echoing back first to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.