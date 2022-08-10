FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, DEC Forest Ranger personnel assisted in a hiker rescue operation on Buck Mountain. The hiker in need had suffered an injury about half a mile south of the summit of the mountain.

At around 3 p.m. on the afternoon of Aug. 2, rangers received a call for help from Ray Brook Dispatch, reporting a request for aid from a 17-year-old hiker from Guilderland. The hiker was reached at around 4:40 p.m. The hiker received a leg splint, and was helped down the mountain until reaching a ranger in an ATV, who transported her the rest of the day.

Buck Mountain is a 7-mile out-and-back hike with a trailhead on Kattskill Bay, along the east side of Lake George. The mountain is considered a 4-hour hike on average, and is popular among snowshoeing in the winter.