HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People gathered in Hudson Falls on Tuesday to protest the Saratoga Biochar Project in the town of Moreau. Those in attendance oppose a sewage sludge biochar project by Saratoga Biochar Solutions.

The protestors gathered where Saratoga Biochar Solutions was holding a public participation meeting at the Sandy Hills Arts Center. The proposal is to build a facility at the Moreau Industrial Park.

Those who oppose the project said the facility would turn 720 tons of sewage sludge into charcoal daily.