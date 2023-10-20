GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday night at 7:30 p.m., athletes, coaches, and the community will gather together in the Glens Falls area to ring in the start of another weekend of sports for the Special Olympics New York Fall Games. Friday’s opening ceremonies are seeing a change of location, however, in order to stay out of the rain. The ceremony will relocate out of the city to make sure there’s room.

The Fall Games’ opening ceremonies will be held at Queensbury High School. The ceremonies kick off at 7:30 p.m., and include a torch run and lighting of the cauldron.

Queensbury High will also be the home of Friday’s Healthy Athletes Screenings program. From 4:30 to 7 p.m., the school will be the place to go for Special Olympians looking to get checked out before Saturday’s games. Queensbury High School is located at 409 Aviation Road.

On Saturday, those athletes will be playing in Glens Falls, Queensbury, and Saratoga Springs. Steady rain forecast through Saturday is only expected to impact softball, which will be moved indoors at Queensbury’s ADK Sports Complex. Only skill competitions will be offered, rather than team play. The full schedule for the Fall Games is out now.