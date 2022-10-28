GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s some disruption going on at the sidewalk on Maple Street. Construction equipment broke up the patio sidewalk in front of the Queensbury Hotel this week – the same patio where the hotel’s Park 26 Restaurant hosts year-round outdoor lunch and dinner service. They’ll still be able to get back to dining soon – with some new deluxe amenities.

The Queensbury Hotel is installing radiant heated flooring for its restaurant patio, to give something extra to winter diners. In the colder months, the hotel restaurant patio hosts outdoor igloos, which create walled-off spaces to enjoy a nice lunch or dinner in a unique way. The igloos first came about as a way to keep business going during the COVID-19 pandemic and its swath of social distancing concerns. It endured as a private dining experience with a twist.

“Two years later, their popularity has continued to grow, and they’re still seen as a fun and unique dining experience in the winter months,” said Queensbury Hotel Marketing Coordinator Stephanie Howard. “Traditionally, we’ve provided heaters and blankets in the igloos to keep them warm and comfortable for guests, but sometimes our upstate winter weather was just too much when the temperatures dip down below the teens at night.”

The project is expected to be completed within the next few weeks. Igloos are expected to be up and running again by Thanksgiving weekend. The patio igloos must be booked in advance through the hotel, with reservations to be open again when the work is almost complete.