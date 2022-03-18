WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cats and dogs need their shots. That’s a fact Washington County is reminding residents of this week, posting a schedule for the county’s series of rabies vaccination clinics.

All dogs and cats should receive a rabies vaccine starting at 3 months of age. After that, they should be vaccinated one year later, and once every three years after that. Ferrets are vulnerable, too, and should be vaccinated at three months, and then every year thereafter.

Rabies clinics are held in communities around Washington County every year all free of charge. All pets must remain in the vehicle they arrive in until it’s their turn, and must remain on a leash or in a carrier. Clinics are by appointment only, and appointments can be scheduled with Washington County Public Health by calling (518) 746-2400.

All rabies clinics are held on Saturdays. The list of clinics is as follows:

April 9 Whitehall Town Highway Garage, Route 4, Whitehall 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Registration: March 23 – April 6

May 7 Kingsbury Highway Garage, 437 Vaughn Road, Hudson Falls 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Registration: April 20 – May 4

May 21 Washington County Department of Public Works Municipal Complex, 399 Broadway, Building 203, Fort Edward 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Registration: May 5 – May 18



June 4 Granville Town Highway Garage, Route 24, Granville 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Registration: May 19 – June 1

June 18 Argyle Town Highway Garage, Route 40, Argyle 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Registration: June 2-15

July 9 Cambridge Department of Public Works garage, Memorial Drive, Cambridge 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Registration: June 22 – July 6

Aug. 6 Greenwich Town Highway Garage, Bald Mountain Road, Greenwich 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Registration: July 20 – Aug. 3

