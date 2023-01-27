SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Moreau Community Center is collecting donated quilts and afghan blankets to serve as gifts to members of a school district working hard to raise money for a beloved community cause. The community center is seeking donations for the students who are part of 2023’s annual South High Marathon Dance – which comes home for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The community center made a post on social media calling for donations of blankets to be given as gifts to the students taking part in the dance. The center is one of many community organizations around South Glens Falls, Moreau, Glens Falls and more that support students throughout marathon season. The 2023 South High Marathon Dance runs March 3-4.

All quilt and blanket donations can be brought to any staff member at Moreau Community Center. The center runs community health, arts and outreach events from a former church at 144 Main St., South Glens Falls.

This year’s South High Marathon Dance is set to return to South Glens Falls High School this year, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last two years, the event has been held at Six Flags Great Escape, using outdoor space to social distance.

Every year, the dance raises money for families with members fighting debilitating illness, as well as community organizations that are part of the same fight. Over the last 45 years, the dance has raised nearly $10 million. This month, the school marathon dance student committee is selecting the beneficiaries for the 2023 dance. In 2022, the marathon dance raised over $500K for 28 beneficiaries.