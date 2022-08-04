LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the right array of skills, ambition, talent and people, anything can be a competition. This weekend, an event at Hadley-Luzerne Central School District will make an example of that, with a fierce thread-and-needle fight among an array of 75 hand-stitched works of art.

The Hudson River Piecemakers Quilt Show comes to the Hadley and Lake Luzerne area this Saturday and Sunday. Setup begins on Thursday, with 75 hand-made quilts getting hung up on racks at the school gymnasium, so visitors over the weekend can get a close look at every stitch across the offerings. Admission is open to the public. Hadley-Luzerne Central High School is located at 273 Lake Ave. in Lake Luzerne.

The doors open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. Anyone handling quilts over the weekend will be provided special white handling gloves. The show will also include a quilt put up for a raffle.

The lead-up to the weekend isn’t just for setting up the show, though. Quilt judge Lorry Chwazik of Pleasant Street Quilts will be paying a visit as the setup continues, to judge local creations for the next two days leading up to the show. Chwazik is a quilt expert with over 30 years of experience, has been a teacher and lecturer since 1994, and became an official National Quilting Association Judge in 1999.

The Hudson River Piecemakers Quilt Guild operates quilting workshops and seminars for the Lake Luzerne area community.