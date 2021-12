The proposed new sports field at Queensbury Union Free School District. (Photo: QUFSD}

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Seventy-six percent voted in favor of a $19.75 million capital project for the Queensbury Union Free School District.

The project will upgrade aging infrastructure such as roofs and boilers at the schools. A multi-use turf field will also be installed.

The upgrades will not increase taxes for Queensbury residents.