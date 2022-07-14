QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department has set dates for its annual Vendor & Craft Fair. Handmade goods of all kinds will come to the department at 409 Dix Ave. on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Sept. 23-25.

Every year, the fair invites local craft artisans to the department. South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department operates out of a southern area of Queensbury flanked by Glens Falls to the west and Hudson Falls to the east, serving a well-populated area.

Vendors and craftmakers interested in selling at the fire department still have time. Potential vendors are asked to contact organizer Chris Killmartin by phone at (518) 260-5951, or by email at c_killmartin@hotmail.com.