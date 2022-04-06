QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of students at Queensbury students have donated about 500 books to Refugee and Immigrant Support Services Emmaus (RISSE). RISSE, located in Albany, tutors refugees and immigrants who are learning English.

In early 2022, Queensbury High School English teacher Kerri Bundy studied Khaled Hosseini’s “The Kite Runner” with her students. The novel is about the experience of refugees.

“At its best, literature can build empathy, and if we’re really lucky, empathy can become action,” said Bundy.

Her students decided that action would be to hold a book drive to honor late teacher Michelle Bennett and donate those books to RISSE. In a few months, they collected about 500 gently used and brand-new books between the middle and high school. The students then took books and other activities to do with the RISSE kids to the organization on the Q-munity bus.

Donated books (Queensbury USFD)

Students load books onto bus (Queensbury UFSD)

Students participate in activities led by Queensbury students (Queensbury UFSD)

Group of RISSE children posing with their new books (Queensbury UFSD)

Queensbury students eat meal prepared by RISEE cooks (Queensbury UFSD)

“The Q-munity Bus was a huge hit with the refugee children, and our students were absolutely amazing with the kids! They played Uno and Bingo and Chess in addition to delivering the books and running all things awesome on the Q-munity Bus,” said Bundy.