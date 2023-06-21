QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Landing at Queensbury is holding a carnival this week. On Thursday, the public is welcomed to a free celebration that doubles as a chance to see inside how the senior community takes care of its residents.

The Landing’s carnival runs from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. Attractions at 27 Woodvale Road in Queensbury will include a dunk tank, carnival food, balloon artists, face painting, and an onsite petting zoo. A cornucopia of carnival food will be fresh-cooked for all.

The event is free, but it costs money to get dunking at the dunk tank – with all proceeds going directly to the Alzheimer’s Association for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Some North Country communities are painting things purple to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease.