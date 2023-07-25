QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, a Queensbury/Glens Falls area accessibility center is hosting a unity event to advocate for the empowerment of those with different levels of physical ability, celebrating those who live for themselves despite the odds. The Southern Adirondack Independent Living Center (SAIL) will host its annual Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Unity Day on Wednesday, July 26.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the center will welcome visitors to its home at 71 Glenwood Ave. in Queensbury for an afternoon featuring a lunch, kids’ activities, games, and giveaways. The purpose of Unity Day is to highlight the lives of people like those served by SAIL – those who rely on aid to live on their own, in varying ways.

“ADA/Unity Day is not just a celebration of our collective progress, but a testament to the power of unity, compassion, and understanding,” said SAIL Executive Director Tyler Whitney. “Let’s continue breaking barriers, shaping a more inclusive future, and ensuring that every voice is heard, respected, and valued. Join us in commemorating this day as we forge a path towards a world that embraces the true spirit of the ADA.”

SAIL provides clients with services and items unique to specific disabilities, like wheelchairs and home living equipment. The organization also helps residents find the right health insurance, transition to new living situations, and apply for financial aid they may otherwise not have a chance to get.