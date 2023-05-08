QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend, a popular area restaurant pulled out the stops – and the steaks – for a longtime employee in a time of medical emergency. The Silo in Queensbury raised $1,000 over the weekend for a server whose absence has been felt by the locals who come in for a stack of pancakes or fresh cider donut.

“It’s shocking, with the volume of guests here, how many people know her dearly and ask for her,” said Silo chef and restaurant manager Frank Otte. “With her gone, people are really missing her.”

The employee in question is Devon Stockton, who has spent nine years serving at The Silo. Stockton recently ruptured a disc in her neck, and is facing an expensive surgery to start her road to recovery.

To help the journey down that road, The Silo sold “Devon’s Steak and Eggs,” a hearty breakfast with all proceeds benefitting Stockton as she goes through surgery and recovery. The featured 8-ounce strip steaks were donated by Us Foods – and sold out by week’s end. Otte said that the busy restaurant’s host of regulars from around Queensbury and Glens Falls came out in full force. A local car dealership bought a dozen orders to take back for its staff.

Stockton has an estimated 10-11 weeks of recovery ahead of her following the surgery. The steaks are sold out, but the staff and customers at The Silo eagerly await welcoming a member of their family back.

“Nobody will let her starve,” Otte said.