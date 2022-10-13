QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For elementary school students, play can be as important as learning. This week, Queensbury Union Free School District cut the ribbon on a new place to play, a long time coming.

On Wednesday, a new playground was revealed at William H. Barton Intermediate School. One student from each class – 20 in all – joined teachers outside to celebrate the new slides, swings and climbing spaces, ready to be put to good use.

“This dream started over four years ago and we are so thankful to our community, the board of education, the parents, and our students for making this goal a reality,” said William H. Barton Intermediate School Principal Gwynne Cosh.

In 2018, Queensbury surveyed students at the intermediate school about what equipment they might want in a new playground. Those suggestions were brought together with a catalog of what was available, which came together into a pair of renders presented to students – after the roadblock of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students voted on their favorite design, and the new playground was brought to life over the summer.

“I am excited to go down the slide and to hear everyone laugh on the new playground,” said student Lillie, in a post on the Queensbury district website.

The new playground was welcomed by Cosh, Superintendent Kyle Gannon, district administrators and members of the board of education.