QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A longtime community pavilion at Gurney Lane Recreation Area has been transformed. This week, the Queensbury Recreation Department announced the spot’s rebirth, for more events in the years to come.

Remodeling work has finished at the new Hansen Center – formerly the Hansen Pavilion. The 1,200-square-foot center has been transformed from a picnic pavilion into a center with walls, doors, windows, and plenty of space for events new and old.

“The Hansen Center at Gurney Lane will be home to preschool programs, afterschool activities, adult exercise classes, family events and more,” the Queensbury Recreation Department said on Facebook. “Come check it out for yourself!”

The old Hanson Pavilion was a popular spot for birthday parties, reunions and other events. The new Hansen Center is available for rent during off-hours. Those interested can call (518) 761-8216.