Queensbury, North Warren school COVID clinics postponed

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As winter weather encroached on Thursday, Warren County officially canceled two upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics that had been planned at county schools. The clinics had been set for Thursday at Queensbury High School, and Friday at North Warren Central School.

New dates for the pair of clinics have not yet been set, but will be announced when possible. Both school clinics had been planned to be open to the public, as well as to students, for initial doses and booster shots.

Warren County continues to host weekly COVID vaccine clinics at the county municipal center. Clinics are set for Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the health services building.

Clinics, and school for many districts, are being postponed as the North Country and Capital Region brace for a snowstorm set to kick into effect late Thursday, into Friday. The Warren County area is forecast to get between 8 and 12 inches of snow or more.