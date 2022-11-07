GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite an unseasonably warm few days, winter is coming, and the Queensbury Hotel has gotten prepared just in time. As of the weekend, the hotel has finished a project to add radiant heating out front, to keep diners happy all through the winter.

The hotel recently had some work done outside its Maple Street facade, breaking up its patio to put in heating. The patio services Park 26, the hotel’s outdoor-seating restaurant. While the weather still has some cooling down to do, the finished project means regular outdoor dining can resume in the meantime.

The new heating goes hand-in-hand with the restaurant’s igloo-style seating options. Created during the COVID-19 pandemic to accommodate social distancing concerns, come-shaped igloos around tables have become a fun way to enjoy an outdoor meal for those visiting the hotel for lunch.