QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the flowers come out in style at Garden Time in Queensbury. The florist’s annual fall festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Through the festival, gardeners can buy three mum plants and get one free. Plants are just the start. The festival welcomes Elvis tribute artist Kevin Harder for a performance from noon to 2 p.m., along with pony rides, a petting zoo, tethered balloon rides, and a visit from Annie Joklie the Cowgirl Clown.

Garden Time’s Queensbury shop is located at 652 Quaker Road. Visitors should keep in mind ongoing road work along parts of Quaker Road and other parts of Route 254. The family-owned business also operates locations in Halfmoon, Clifton Park and Wilton.