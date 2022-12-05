QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A social action and advocacy organization operating as part of an area church is hosting a workshop to help those who want to learn how to reduce their carbon footprint. Next month, those who want to rely less on fossil fuels can learn how their financial decisions in areas like credit card and investment management can feed climate destruction, sometimes in unpredictable ways.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Glens Falls is set to host “It’s Time to Divest from Fossil Fuels: Align your Money with your Values” on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 2 – 3:30 p.m. The talk will be hosted in collaboration with Michael Richardson of Rivers and Mountains GreenFaith Circle, a Chatham-based spirituality and environmental activism organization.

Richardson will guide a talk on how to make financial decisions that reduce dependency on fossil fuels. The talk will cover categories including choices in personal bank, credit card, home insurance, auto insurance and retirement investments – and how each one of those can feed into pollution, depending on where you’re putting your money. In each category, the goal is for attendees to walk away with an understanding of green-friendly alternatives.

The workshop will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Glens Falls, located at 21 Weeks Road in Queensbury. Those who cannot attend in person can instead tune in by Zoom call. Program director Diane Collins can be contacted at dc.wildflowers@gmail.com in order to register ahead of time and access the Zoom link. The talk starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.