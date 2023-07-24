QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At least 700 homes were without power on Monday following a crash on Queensbury Road in the town of Queensbury. The outage was caused by a rollover crash across from the entrance to the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport.

National Grid was onsite as of around 2 p.m., working to repair the outage. The supplier estimated power to return by 3:30 p.m. The National Grid outage map showed over 1,600 affected customers stretching north from the airport, reaching past Queensbury and into parts of northwest Washington County, near the east side of Lake George.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a NEWS10 request for information regarding the crash itself.