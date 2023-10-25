This story has been updated after initially reporting the Quaker Ridge Boulevard Queensbury Walmart to be closed due to a power outage.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Walmart store on Quaker Ridge Boulevard in Queensbury is back open as of Wednesday, after a Tuesday power outage. The store announced the closure on Facebook around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, and announced reopening that evening.

“WE ARE OPEN,” the store wrote on Tuesday evening. “Please be patient as we try to restock.”

Over the summer, the store remained open during road work along its adjacent portion of Quaker Road. The Walmart is one of two locations in the town of Queensbury, with another at 891 Route 9.