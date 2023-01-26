LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced a transition to automated, online sales for all-day use permits for the Lake George Islands. Previously, visitors had to access island headquarters via boat to purchase their permits.

Online sales are expected to begin on May 12, seven days before the opening of the Lake George Islands campgrounds. Bookings can be made as early as seven days before the day of arrival and as late as the same day depending on availability. The total fee for a day-use permit is $12.

Bookings will be available through ReserveAmerica by downloading the ReserveAmerica app (search for RA Camping) or by calling the Call Center at 1-800-456-CAMP (2267). Online booking will only apply to the Lake George Islands facilities. Booking for campsites at Lake George Islands facilities and other DEC campgrounds or day-use areas will remain separate.