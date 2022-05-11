MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A proposed fertilizer plant is on the way to construction at a mostly-vacant industrial plant in Moreau, which has only had one tenant from the 1990s to now. This Thursday, residents uncomfortable, opposing or confused with that proposal will have a chance to make their voices heard.

The Town of Moreau Planning Board is set to host a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, at Moreau Town Hall at 351 Reynolds Road. Public comment is invited on the facility, which would invite as many as 20 trucks per day carrying biowaste – the solids left behind by municipal wastewater treatment plants. Some residents have voiced concerns surrounding the noise, smell, and potential traffic change on roads populated with homes and families.

Over 150 Moreau residents are part of the Facebook page “Not Moreau,” which has posts urging residents to come and speak up on the project. Residents can register to speak at the door, and will be given three minutes of public comment time. The Facebook page is operated by former Moreau Town Board member Gina LeClair.

The plant, as described by the company Northeastern Biochar Solutions, would mainly only emit steam. That steam will already have been stripped of gases containing PFOAs and other chemicals, a process which the company says has been approved by the town and the DEC, after extensive and exhaustive review processes.

Moreau Town Hall can be reached with questions at (518) 792-1030. The town hall is also offering COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks to visitors at the office of Supervisor Todd Kusnierz during business hours, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.