QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Department of Public Works is considering a proposal to repair and repave Quaker Road, also known as County Routes 47 and 70. The road is a busy artery connecting a large variety of businesses, and is traversed heavily by travelers between Lake George, Glens Falls and Hudson Falls. The plan would give that busy route an upgrade.

The county DPW is seeking public input on a plan for Quaker Road. That plan includes the full replacement of 18 culverts, rehabilitation of pavement, installation of ramps compliant with ADA specifications, new signs and other work. The project would cover 3.94 miles of Quaker Road, running from Route 9 to lower Warren Street.

The county has released a presentation video going through the details of the project. Areas of Quaker Road currently suffer from alligator cracking along the road’s shoulder, and joint cracking running through the road, as well as wheel path rutting.

Road work would follow design standards set by the New York State Department of Transportation, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, and the National Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways. Those guidelines include 12-foot minimum lane width for travel, 11 feet for a left-turn lane, and 10 feet for a turning lane; 4-foot uncurbed shoulder width; and culverts designed to last for 50 years of storm events.

The proposal also hones in on the intersection of Quaker Road and Sanford Street. Quaker Road would be given a new left-turn lane onto Sanford Street, a smaller road often used by drivers heading into Glens Falls from the northeast part of the road.

Work would be planned to start in 2023. The majority of paving would take place at night in order to minimize the amount of impact on heavy traffic times. Paving would be expected to last for a single season. The project will be 80% federally-funded, 15% state-funded, and 5% county-funded.

Members of the public are invited to reach out with feedback regarding the plan and timeline. Those interested can contact Ed Snyder at Warren County DPW at esnyder@gpinet.com or publicinfo@warrencountyDPW.com, with a deadline of June 18.