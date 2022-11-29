MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Moreau Town Board is set to hold a public hearing Tuesday night, Nov. 29, regarding a sewer project ongoing along the town’s stretch of Route 9. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m., and a strong public response is expected.

The Moreau sewer project was first approved in 2018. It was voted in as a way to increase the range of development possible along the Route 9 corridor between South Glens Falls and Wilton.

The original proposal was to create sewer lines that would connect with a preexisting Route 9 water main, with sewage traveling back north to Glens Falls for treatment – at a plant that already serves South Glens Falls.

Now, the town has proposed to continue those lines south through Wilton, eventually reaching Saratoga County’s wastewater treatment plant. That would create a whole new degree of cost for what started as a $16 million plan. Proposals were submitted in 2021 on how to pay for the extension, but no official choice has been made.

The public hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, as part of the Town Board’s regular meeting. Audit and regular meetings with follow. Town board meetings take place at the Moreau Town Complex, 351 Reynolds Road in Moreau.

The sewer’s future isn’t the only question to spawn tense dialogue between the town and its residents this year. Since the spring, members of the Moreau community have spoken out against Northeastern Biochar Solutions, which intends to construct a biochar fertilizer plant at Moreau Industrial Park. A legal challenge was filed over the plant in October.