WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Primary elections come around once again in June. On Monday, Warren County released its list of polling places and early voting details for the upcoming June 27 primary. Some locations are specific based on party.

Changes to polling places have been made by Warren County to reflect the fact that primaries are limited, and to streamline operations at individual polling places. Those not listed below can visit their usual polling places. Changes to Warren County’s polling places this June include:

Democratic and Conservative voters in Glens Falls Ward 2 and Ward 3 can vote at the Church of the Messiah at 296 Glen St. in Glens Falls

All Conservative party members in Queensbury and Lake George can vote at the Warren County Human Services building, 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury

All Conservative party members in Bolton can vote at Warrensburg Jr./Sr/ High School, 103 Schroon River Road in Warrensburg; or at Warren County Human Services

All Conservative party members in Thurman can vote at Stony Creek Town Hall, 52 Hadley Road in Stony Creek; or at Warrensburg Jr./Sr/ High School

All Conservative party members in Hague can vote at Horicon Community Center, 6604 Route 8 in Brant Lake

In addition, early voting is once again being implemented for the primary election. All registered voters who wish to cast their ballot early can do so at the Warren County Human Services Building, 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury; or Glens Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge St. in the city of Glens Falls. Early voting hours include:

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 17-18

Noon – 8 p.m. Monday, June 19

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20

Noon – 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, June 22-25

Sample ballots and more polling information can be found through the Warren County Board of Elections.