WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in identifying a larceny complaint from a local business within the county. Sheriff’s Deputy Messina is investigating the complaint.

In a post on Facebook, the department posted four security camera photos showing a person wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and a black cap. The man is seen near a truck, two dumpsters and another vehicle. The post did not elaborate further on the nature of the complaint.

(Photo: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The individual, or anyone who knows the identity of the person, is asked to reach the Washington County Sheriff’s Office by private message via a link going directly to the department webpage. Those with information can also call (518) 747-4623 to provide information on the case.