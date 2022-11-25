LIBSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thanksgiving Day, New York State Police located a body in a ditch on a road in the St. Lawrence County town of Libson.

The body, identified as Ashli E. Bernard, 25, of Massena, was found in a ditch on the side of Pray Road on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 24. Bernard’s cause of death is pending toxicology results from Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

State Police are working with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, St. Lawrence County coroner and U.S. Border Patrol in investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding Bernard is asked to reach out to the police at (315) 379-0012.