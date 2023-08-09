GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Police Department is investigating the dumping of what is believed to be a substantial amount of driveway sealer in Crandall Park. A trail of sealer was found running along the ground near the community picnic pavilion, just south of the park’s playground.

Police are looking for a suspect believed to have visited the area between 7:30 and 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The person is described as a white male wearing a straw hat, seen driving a blue pickup truck with a white tailgate carrying large drums.

Anyone with information regarding the truck’s owner is asked to call Glens Falls Police at (518) 761-3840, including anyone who has recently had driveway sealing work done by someone in the vehicle in question. Cleanup of the sealer will be conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.