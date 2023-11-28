ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement has expanded its search for Matthew Grant, a missing college student who attends the Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T). Grant, 22, was last seen Monday, November 20, driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee with a Michigan license plate (ESR8141).

The search has expanded into the Adirondacks after Grant reportedly expressed interest in exploring the mountains the night before he left home. Anyone with information on Grant’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 with any information.