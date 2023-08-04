LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday and Friday’s rain is set to break just in time for the weekend – and, in Lake George, just in time for some volleyball action. The 32nd annual 4 on 4 Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament hits the sands this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 and 6.

Every year, the summer tournament combines lakeside fun with charity. This year’s tournament raises money for the Prospect Center, which provides various kinds of disability services to families around Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties. The center is operated by the Center for Disability Services.

Play is split across four divisions, including A, AA, B and BB. Each division features a mix of men’s, women’s and co-ed teams. Play starts at 9 a.m. each day at Million Dollar Beach, located along Beach Road on the southern tip of Lake George.

The tournament is expected to pull its annual 800 players and spectators. Donations to the Prospect Center will be collected in person throughout the weekend, but can also be given online through the Center for Disability Services online.