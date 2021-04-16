Plattsburghs agree to ‘resolve the conflicts of past administrations’

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WFFF) — After years of legal battles, the city of Plattsburgh and the town of Plattsburgh are ready to mend fences by signing the recently-announced Plattsburgh City-Town Compact.

However, there was still one step remaining before City Mayor Chris Rosenquest and Town Supervisor Michael Cashman could put their names on the inter-municipal agreement.

The Common Council and the Town Board approved the compact Thursday night. The document seeks to “resolve the conflicts of past administrations that painfully bleed into the present day.” Common Council members approved it unanimously without any discussion beforehand. In a social media direct message about the Town Board’s vote, Cashman wrote: “It was absolutely without a doubt unanimous.”

The compact dismisses a lawsuit over revenue sharing from the former Falcon Seaboard power plant. In 2018, under the administration of then-Mayor Colin Read, the city sued the town for breach of contract—which the town denied.

To help settle that dispute, the city gains a piece of land on Reeves Lane that it had been trying to annex. Cashman and Rosenquest temporarily re-named Reeves Lane “Collaboration Way” on Monday to show their desire to work together.