Plattsburgh church hosts ‘Operation Keep Warm’ to distribute winter coats

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WFFF) — When Joanna Hampton had a dream about handing coats out to people in need, she immediately told her friend Tracy Guerin. Both women are members of the Awakening Remnant Church in Plattsburgh and involved with the church’s organization, the Culture Changers.

“And she said ‘Tracy, girl, I had a dream that you were handing out coats,'” Hampton said. “And you know I said, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s do it!’”

A month later, the pair launched Operation Keep Warm, which collected more than 900 coats, as well as hundreds of hats and gloves. Guerin tells me it’s the residents of Plattsburgh that made it successful.

“It’s not even us giving,” Guerin said. “It’s the whole community, and that’s what we’re thankful for is that everyone can come together and just, if we all could do that for everything in life, you know it could be so much easier.”

She says they want to bring back Operation Keep Warm in the future.

“We had so much putting it together, we saw the need and I think it made us aware,” she said. “So I think going forward, I can definitely see this again, organizing, and I know that the community will be just as generous.”

Hampton adds that she hopes this will ease the stress of finding winter clothing for those who need it this season.

“You know, just from one dream it was like ‘Thank you, God you are a blessing,'” she said. “You know hopefully all of these people will be blessed, and less nervous about not having boots and coats for their children so.”

In addition to the donations from the public, the Plattsburgh City Police, and SUNY Plattsburgh Sorority Alpha Epsilon Phi made contributions to the event as well.

LATEST STORIES