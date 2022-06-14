QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The wheels are spinning at the Aviation Mall. The mall is set to host the 20th annual Turning Point District Level Pinewood Derby on Saturday, June 18. The derby is a competition held by and for members of Boy Scouts of America.

The derby, for unpowered, unmanned miniature cars, will be held at the JCPenny wing of the mall. Competitors can submit their derby cars for weigh-in from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. before the race begins.

The derby starts at 1 p.m. At 6 p.m. that evening, a second race will begin between boy scouts and adults. Voting will also be open starting at 12:30 p.m. for “Best of Show.” Scouts enter cars that are crafted from blocks of wood, plastic wheels and metal axes.

“The Pinewood Derby is a fun and social event that is much more than racing wooden cars down a speed track,” said Boy Scouts of America in a release. “It is an event that fosters sportsmanship and a healthy competition.”

The closest Boy Scouts of America troop is Pack 6002 St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. Others in the region include Packs 4024, 4016 and 4012 in Saratoga Springs; Pack 4013 in Schuylerville; and Pack 4001 in Ballston Spa. Members of any regional boy scout troops are welcome to attend.

Derby cars can include wood carving, painting and other additions. The Boy Scouts of America website includes information on how to better craft a car, install weights, lights and sound kits, and what it takes to do well in a race.