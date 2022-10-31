WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Here they come, flanked by fire trucks and ready to scare. Who’s that, marching up Main Street? It’s the class of Warrensburg Elementary School, dressed as ghosts, ghouls, dinosaurs and Disney princesses. In the town of Warrensburg, it was a happy Halloween indeed.

Monday was Warrensburg’s annual Halloween parade. Families parked at the parking lot of Warrensburg Health Center, pausing to make sure their little ones’ props were all accounted for, and costumes were on straight. See who was out to scare in style:

An antique fire truck guides a procession of kids ranging from preschool to sixth grade up Main Street in Warrensburg, N.Y. All kids were in costume and ready to scare, for the town’s annual Halloween parade. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

The Warrensburg Annual Halloween Parade proceeds up Main Street in Warrensburg, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

A caged creature lurks just out of sight! (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

A pair of witches make their way up Main Street in Warrensburg, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

An escort by the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Department keeps the kids coming. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Some kids take Halloween as a chance to show their skills. Kids cruise alongside a Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Department truck at the annual Halloween parade. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Mom, dad, and the minions make their way up Main Street. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

A civil servant handing out candy stops to talk to a parent as a horde of Warrensburg’s young scarers head to the elementary school. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Guarded by escorts from Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company, the horde of young marchers ranged from preschool to sixth grade. They made their way up Main Street, turning off to head to Warrensburg Elementary School, where they were met by a costume contest and more festive fun as Halloween night began. Vehicles from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed down Main Street at its intersection with Richards Avenue, and by the Family Dollar, in order to keep marchers safe and sound.