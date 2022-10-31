WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Here they come, flanked by fire trucks and ready to scare. Who’s that, marching up Main Street? It’s the class of Warrensburg Elementary School, dressed as ghosts, ghouls, dinosaurs and Disney princesses. In the town of Warrensburg, it was a happy Halloween indeed.
Monday was Warrensburg’s annual Halloween parade. Families parked at the parking lot of Warrensburg Health Center, pausing to make sure their little ones’ props were all accounted for, and costumes were on straight. See who was out to scare in style:
Guarded by escorts from Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company, the horde of young marchers ranged from preschool to sixth grade. They made their way up Main Street, turning off to head to Warrensburg Elementary School, where they were met by a costume contest and more festive fun as Halloween night began. Vehicles from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed down Main Street at its intersection with Richards Avenue, and by the Family Dollar, in order to keep marchers safe and sound.