LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Lake George sidewalks were packed with pedestrians. Some were on foot, searching for something special to see. Others were camped out on lawn chairs, next to parking lots with paid parking for the busy weekend ahead. On the side of a busy Route 9, they knew that the sights would come to them at the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

This year’s show runs from Sept. 8-11 in the village, spanning both Charles R. Wood Festival Commons and the front property of Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center. Thousands of classic cars, spanning eras and points of origin, came to the village for a weekend of show-and-shine by day, and cruises down Canada Street by night.

Gwen Clark, of Massachusetts, draws racing stripes on her Chevy Camaro in chalk, envisioning decoration she hopes to add to the car in the near future. Clark’s car was one of hundreds at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Cars visit downtown Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Cars visit downtown Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Cars visit downtown Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Cars show and shine at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, N.Y. for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

While many cars show bright colors, some have more specific angles. A couple replica cop cars flashed their lights from their places in the park. Nearby, one car’s black paint had a bit of a different makeup – as demonstrated by its owner, who crouched, drawing racing stripes onto it with chalk.

“This car has looked like this for about three years,” said Gwen Clark, of Massachusetts, next to her chalkboard-painted vintage Chevrolet Camaro. “I haven’t had that much time to work on it, and I’m trying to decide what kind of stripes I want to put on it. I’m just drawing stripes to see how I like them, and maybe tomorrow I’ll wipe them off and try some different stripes.”

Clark recently opened her own garage – Gwen’s Cars – and may put her name or the business’ on the door of the Chevy. Passersby gave her some suggestions for other things to draw. She says she’ll consider the suggestions.

The Adirondack Nationals Car Show is a beloved annual tradition for motorists – Clark has come for years herself. For others, it’s been generations. At the Fort William Henry lot, a black Chrysler is coupled by a plaque telling the story of the four generations of family history behind it.

“My grandfather worked at a Chrysler dealership, and my father always had Chryslers, and it got passed onto me,” said Mike Cummings of Saratoga Springs. “It means a lot that I kept the family tradition going, and I’m a Mopar guy – all my cars at home are Mopar vehicles.”

At Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, the collection of cars was coupled by an alley of vendors, selling everything from car parts and t-shirts to fried food and drink to fight the sun.

The schedule runs through the whole weekend, with more show-and-shine and racing on Saturday. On Sunday, winners will be judged in various categories from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Fort William Henry.