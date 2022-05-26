GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, a new path was carved through the city of Glens Falls, starting at the Chapman Museum on lower Glen Street, and running all the way to the Hyde Museum on Warren Street. All it took was a sheet of carefully-cut metal and a can of white spray paint.

The first 10 sidewalk stamps were placed on the Glens Falls sidewalk on Thursday as a part of the Arts District of Glens Falls trail project. The trail will link the two museums together along a route that also hits Crandall Public Library, the Charles R. Wood Theater, the World Awareness Children’s Museum and other parts of the small city’s big – and growing – arts community. taking the arts district from personal dream to public reality has been a long time coming.

“This has been eight years coming. We’ve been meeting as an arts district for over eight years,” said Kate Austin-Avon, founder of the Arts District of Glens Falls and of Advokate, LLC.

Glens Falls, N.Y. city employees lay down the stencil for the sidewalk stamps denoting the official arts trail for the Arts District of Glens Falls. This stamp is located in front of the Chapman Museum on Glen Street. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

The first completed Glens Falls Arts District sidewalk stamp. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Kate Austin-Avon, founder of the Arts District of Glens Falls and Advokate, LLC, stands with Crandall Public Library President Kathy Naftaly and other supporters in front of the Chapman Museum in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Glens Falls, N.Y. city employees lay down the stencil for the sidewalk stamps denoting the official arts trail for the Arts District of Glens Falls. This stamp is located in front of Crandall Public Library on Glen Street downtown. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Arts District of Glens Falls founder Kate Austin-Avon stands by an arts trail sidewalk stamp in front of Crandall Public Library. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

A community bike rack in front of the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, one of several to be placed along the Glens Falls art trail. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

A completed sidewalk stamp placed outside Cool Insuring Arena. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

The ten spray-painted logos will be joined by more in the coming weeks, to create a dotted line taking locals and out-of-towners alike to new places in the city where they may not have spent much time before. The sidewalk stamps are joined by banners that have hung from light poles since last year; community bike racks, like two found at Crandall Public Library and the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council; and a series of electrical boxes hand-painted by local artists last year.

There’s more art to come. Earlier this year, the arts district project put out a call for artists to paint murals on the sides of buildings in the city, with some freedom allowed for where the art could end up.

Austin-Avon said that two of three locations had been decided. A full-wall nature mural is coming to the three-story blue brick wall of 144 Glen St. at Centennial Circle – occupied by a Domino’s Pizza location. The wall faces Hudson Avenue as it meets the traffic circle.

Another mural is coming to the Apostolic Christian Fellowship at 103 Warren St., on the way to the Hyde. That mural, also natural in theme, will be spread across five squares of space. A third mural is also planned, at a location as of yet to be announced as artist, owner and district communicate on what it will look like.

The arts trail will also connect to the Glens Falls Shirt Factory, itself a hub for dozens of artist shops and galleries. Building owner Eric Unkauf is currently planning his own mural projects with local artists, including Anthony Richichi, who recently painted the new jumbo Adirondack chair sitting at the corner of Ridge and Warren Streets at Centennial Circle.

The Arts District of Glens Falls is accepting donations to assist in funding more public art and more ways for the trail to grow. The sidewalk stamp stencil was designed by Miller Mechanical Services.