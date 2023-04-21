GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, a group of more than 20 visitors from Saga City, Japan, came to Glens Falls. The two communities are celebrating 35 years as sister cities, a relationship which has included a celebration of hot air balloons, as well as the exchange of students to experience a different part of the world.

On Friday morning, the delegation heard words from Mayor Bill Collins, and exchanged gifts. The group went on to visit Crandall Public Library, starting off a long day of touring the greater Glens Falls region.

    Signs welcome a delegation to Glens Falls, N.Y., from Saga City, Japan.
    A delegation from Saga City, Japan, hears words at City Hall in Glens Falls, N.Y.
    A presentation shows previous student exchanges between Glens Falls and Saga.
    Saga Mayor Hidetaka Sakai reacts to the unveiling of an Adirondack Chair gift.
    Glens Falls area artist Anthony Richichi unveils his paint work on an Adirondack chair gifted to the delegation from Saga.
    Saga City, Japan Mayor Hidetaka Sakai enjoys a sit in an Adirondack Chair presented as a gift by the city of Glens Falls, N.Y. The chair was painted by local artist Anthony Richichi, and marks 35 years of partnership between the two communities.
    An Adirondack chair painted by Anthony Richichi of Glens Falls.
    Saga Mayor Hidetaki Sakai presents Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins with a gift commemorating 35 years as sister cities.
    A gift from Saga.
    The Saga delegation outside Glens Falls City Hall.
    The Saga, Japan delegation in downtown Glens Falls.
    Sister Cities Program co-founder Milly Koh introduces the delegation to Crandall Public Library President Kathy Naftaly.
    The delegation visits Crandall Public Library.
    An exhibit of items related to Saga City at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls.
    The delegation visits Crandall Public Library.
    The delegation visits Crandall Public Library.
    The delegation visits Crandall Public Library.
    Pins from the Crandall Library Folklife Center, presented to visitors from Saga City, Japan.
    The Saga delegation gifted Crandall Public Library with a Fukuro, an owl doll meant to bring luck.