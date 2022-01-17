PHOTOS: Scenes from a North Country snow day

Glens Falls snow

Michael Beale and Connor Evans, of Glens Falls, do exactly what any kid would want to do on a snow day; make the most of it. The two and a third young sledder, Aiden Porpora, sledded down from the Henry Crandall memorial in Glens Falls, N.Y.’s Crandall Park. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was a snowy morning in Glens Falls, with fat flakes still falling at Crandall Park. As for the scene there? Take a guess.

Aiden Porpora, Michael Beale and Connor Evans took to the hill in front of the Henry Crandall Memorial. Further into the park, more kids sledded by the park playground, but the trio couldn’t wait that long to start hitting the white slopes that formed and invited gleeful voyage after voyage on Monday morning. Elsewhere, plows were hard at work keeping the roads clear, with snowflakes matched by hard granules of salt on downtown Glens Falls sidewalks.

NEWS10’s storm tracker put Glens Falls and Lake George in the 6-9 inch snowfall area on Monday. Snow was still coming down as of early afternoon in Lake George, but began giving way to grey clouds into the afternoon.

  • Glens Falls snow
    Aiden Porpora, Michael Beale and Connor Evans sled the day away at Crandall Park in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Aiden Porpora, Michael Beale and Connor Evans sled the day away at Crandall Park in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
  • Glens Falls snow
  • Glens Falls snow
  • Glens Falls snow
    Crandall Pond may be looking pretty frigid, but the city of Glens Falls, N.Y. warns some caution on Monday morning. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Crandall Pond in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Crandall Pond in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Henry Crandall Memorial stands in a field of snow at Crandall Park in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George snow
    Lake George stretches north into a white void during Monday’s snow. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George snow
    The village of Lake George, as seen from across the lake from the docks of Lake George Steamboat Company. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George snow
    The Lake George Steamboat Company covered in snow, still falling Monday as part of a regional snowstorm. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George snow
    The Minnie Ha-Ha steamboat at rest in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin
  • Lake George snow
    The Minnie Ha-Ha steamboat at rest in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin
  • Lake George snow
    A tree artistically encased in ice along the Lake George, N.Y. waterfront. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George snow
    A tree artistically encased in ice along the Lake George, N.Y. waterfront. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Lake George snow
    A tree artistically encased in ice along the Lake George, N.Y. waterfront. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
  • Glens Falls snow
    Monday morning snow in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

