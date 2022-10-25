An electrical box painted by Robert Harriman at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Elm Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Arts District of Glens Falls has been at it again. Over the month of October, three artists were tasked with bringing public art to life on electrical boxes in Glens Falls.

The three were given a deadline of Halloween to get the job done. On Tuesday, life in a trio of forms could be found along Warren Street, Exchange Street and Hudson Avenue. The boxes join seven more that were painted in 2021.

An electrical box painted by Miranda Kent next to Juicin’ Jar, on Exchange Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

An electrical box painted by Kacie Cotter-Sacala at the corner of Warren Street and Oakland Avenue in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

An electrical box painted by Robert Harriman at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Elm Street in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

All three boxes were painted by local-area artists, whose previous work can be found in Glens Falls, Lake George, and elsewhere around the North Country region. Also part of the arts project are two murals in downtown Glens Falls, to be joined by a third that is underway this month.